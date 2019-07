Last week, the masses were alarmed after Mariah Carey tweeted that hubby Nick Cannon, suffered mild kidney failure and for us to send our prayers. Nick, who we later found out actually suffered from severe dehydration has been given a good prognosis.

Nick also took to Twitter to express how painful his surgery was:

We’re glad to hear he’s feeling better!

