Bey Baby Drama: Moms Planning To Sue Hospital

According to TMZ.com several mothers are considering legal action about being mistreated and neglected as a result of Beyonce delivering her new arrival Blue Ivy Carter.

NYDailynews.com reports that Bey and Jay paid $1.3 million to seal off a private wing of the hospital. There was a ton of security roaming around reportedly disrupting other families. Patients are feeling neglected by the staff and report the superstars’ security as being rude.

While the new moms are happy for Bey and Jay, they feel that they should not be treated any differently because they of Bey and Jay’s status.

Read the entire story here.



