Kim Kardashian & Reggie Bush Speaking Again

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries are officially over and she’s finding solace in her ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush. Though many fans believed they were the two who would get married instead, their differences in lifestyle proved to be a problem. However, the former couple is still on speaking terms.

Radar Online is reporting:

“The two have been talking for long periods of time on their cell phones and exchanging text messages. Reggie feels bad for Kim and everything she is going through right now. Reggie had been dating someone that he thought he could get serious with, but he ended that a few months ago. Reggie has absolutely no plans on getting back together with Kim. He just doesn’t think they are meant to be together. [They] fought constantly over Kim’s quest for fame. Reggie is much more private that Kim and didn’t want to be a part of the Kardashian-Jenner reality shows. Yes, Reggie did appear on a few episodes, but that was after much goading, and a lot of tears from Kim. It’s truly sad because Reggie and Kim did love each other so much. Reggie didn’t watch Kim’s wedding special, but had that been him, he NEVER would have agreed to have his wedding filmed for a reality show.”

You missed your chance, Kim!

