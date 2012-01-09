CLOSE
Beyonce & Jay-Z Release Statement About Blue Ivy Carter!

We can stop speculating now, Beyonce and Jay-Z have released a statement confirming the birth and name of his and her baby girl Blue Ivy Carter!

Check out the concise words from the happy couple below:

Hello Hello Baby Blue!

We are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born on Saturday, January 7, 2012.

Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven.

She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7 lbs and it was the best experience of both of our lives.

We are thankful to everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love and support.

– Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Jay-Z Releases New Song “Glory” Dedicated To Baby Girl Blue Ivy

Michelle Williams Speaks On Why She Didn’t Congratulate Beyonce On Twitter!

Beyonce , blue ivy , Jay Z

