CLOSE
Fitness
HomeFitness

The Top Foods That Will Fight Dry Skin, Low Immunity & More This Winter!

Leave a comment

The latest science suggests that it’s not just the chilly, dark days of winter that make us feel (and look) so miserable, it’s our diet. Eat right, and avoid the beauty and health hazards of the season. Here, the latest strategies for:

DRY, ROUGH SKIN

Indoor heating and long, hot showers will warm you, but they’ll also suck you dry. Keep moisture contained by eating whole-grain bread and rice. Also, enjoy extra helpings of Swiss chard cheese and egg yolks – both contain biotin, which promotes production of fatty acids — a must-have for smooth skin.

ENERGY SHORTAGE

It’s dark. It’s cold. Of course your energy is zapped! Spot-treat with gum. Chewing enhances blood flow to the brain, perking it up, almost like caffeine but without the crash. Maximize the effect with minty flavors — or reach for a minty drink, like peppermint-infused water. You may even actually perform better if you inhale it: the scent of mint seems to change brain activity. Also, stabilize blood sugar — and energy — by pairing lean protein (eggs, yogurt, tofu, nuts) with high-fiber carbohydrates (whole-grain waffles, multigrain toast, fresh fruit, oats).

LOW IMMUNITY

Germs spread with abandon in winter because we’re cooped up indoors. So eating at least 75 milligrams of vitamin C (from papaya, red bell peppers, oranges, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe) will stimulate the growth and activity of infection-fighting white blood cells. To bolster your immune system further, heap on beta carotene (from leafy greens such as spinach, romaine lettuce, broccoli, and kale, and orange-colored produce such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and winter squash). GET MORE HERE!

10 Skin Care Resolutions You Need To Make For 2012

How To Beat The Mid-Afternoon Energy Slump

immunity system , skin care

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears…

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were only three days into their trip when they disappeared after renting jet…
07.01.19
NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate”…

Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her…
07.01.19
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close