Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s adorable twins Roc and Roe, celebrated their first birthday party in nothing less than a spectacular way!

With Paris, France as their playground, Moroccan and Monroe dressed in lavish clothing and literally played with diamonds!

Check out some photos from the fabulous occassion:

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon Renew Wedding Vows

Nick Cannon Documents Kidney Failure Through “Ncredible Health Hustle”

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

Dem Babies Celebrate Their First Birthday Party! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com