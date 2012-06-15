Celebrity Dads We Adore

Father’s Day is a special time for a father and his daughters to celebrate their never ending bond. President Barack Obama is dedicated to his relationship with his daughters despite his platform.

This fathers day is truly a special time for new father Jay Z. His excitement about spoiling his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter is evident. He stated during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that Blue Ivy Carter “will probably be the worst, spoiled kid ever.” Jay Z will be shinning this Fathers Day June 17,2012.

