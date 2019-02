It was on this day in 1980, Raggea superstar , Bob Marley performed his last concert ever in Pittsburgh, Pa. The rumors of him having cancer were already rampant. The family denied them strenuously, despite the fact that he collapsed at this show.

He lived about 6 more months.

To this day, he is still the most revered and well known raggea music star.

Click Below to watch Marley at work.

http://youtu.be/TR5Qo4Pnc94

