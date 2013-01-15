How Kem Does and Mint Condition Feel About Today’s R&B? [Exclusive Video]

Over the weekend I covered the red carpet at the 2013 BET Honors Award Ceremony. During that time I had the chance to talk to the LEGENDARY Kem & R&B super star group “Mint Condition.” We talked all there upcoming projects and ventures BUT of course the subject of the next generation of R&B came up. The general consensus in regards to today’s R&B music is USUALLY that it doesn’t exist, popular opinion states “real R&B is dead!” Did you ever wonder what the greats who created real R&B had to say about today’s ‘R&B’ artist such as Chris Brown, Rihanna,Trey Songz and Frank Ocean? Well you are about to find out EXACTLY how Kem and Mint Condition feel about today’s R&B!

Check out this “Digital Diva” exclusive below:

[ooyala code=”MyMHNlODo3fDF4TVjgvtSPShWFplb9yc”]

I was slightly surprised by their responses! How about you?

Arielle Donce Posted January 15, 2013

