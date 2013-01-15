CLOSE
Did Social Media Help Lead To The Finding Of Missing Philadelphia Girl Nailla Robinson?

On Monday January 14, 2013 at approx. 8pm there was an Amber alert issued for 5 year old Nailla Robinson who was abducted from her West Philadelphia elementary school shortly after her mother dropped her off for school. Nailla was taken from the school by an unidentified women fully dressed in Muslim garb with only her eyes showing. The school did not realize the young girl was missing or something was wrong until the Childs day care came to pick her up from school at 3pm.

For more on this story, see here.

