CLOSE
National
Home

12-Year-Old Boy Convicted In Murder Of Neo-Nazi Father

Leave a comment
jeff hall neo nazi murder trial

In this Oct. 22, 2010 file photo, Jeff Hall holds a Neo Nazi flag while standing at Sycamore Highlands Park near his home in Riverside, Calif. On Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, the trial begins in juvenile court for the 10-year-old boy charged with murder for shooting Hall, his white supremacist father while he slept on the couch in 2010. The child told investigators he killed his father with a gun kept unlocked in the family’s home because he was tired of his father beating him and his stepmother. (AP Photo/Sandy Huffaker, File)

California judge found Monday that a boy was responsible for the second-degree murder of his white supremacist father when the defendant was just 10.

Prosecutors had argued at trial that the boy, now 12, knew what he was doing when he shot 32-year-old Jeff Hall — a regional leader of the National Socialist Movement — and the slaying was premeditated.

Defense attorney Matthew Hardy countered that his client grew up in an abusive and violent environment and learned it was acceptable to kill people who were a threat. Hardy contended the boy thought if he shot his dad, the violence would end.

SEE ALSO: Newtown Split On Future Of Sandy Hook

The boy, who is not being identified by The Associated Press because of his age, did not testify at the trial.

Riverside Superior Court Judge Jean Leonard heard the case without a jury.

Leonard said in the ruling that the killing was planned by the boy but noted the amount of abuse he suffered at the hands of his father had an effect on his life.

SEE ALSO: Same-Name Couple Calls It Quits

“This was not a complex killing,” Leonard said. “He thought about the idea and shot his father.”

The boy showed no emotion when the judge gave her ruling. A sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 15. He could be jailed until he is 23.

Prosecutors argued that the child killed his father to keep him from splitting up with his stepmother, who initially said she had killed Hall but then quickly retracted her statement. She was not charged in the case.

The boy’s younger sister bolstered the prosecution’s case by saying her elder sibling plotted the shooting days in advance.

Hall was shot at point-blank range with a .357 Magnum while he slept on a sofa in the family home.

The boy said in a videotaped interview with police that he didn’t think he’d get in trouble because he saw an episode of “Criminal Minds” in which a child killed an abusive father and wasn’t arrested.

Prosecutors maintained Hall’s white supremacist beliefs had nothing to do with the crime. They noted the boy had a history of violence that dated back to kindergarten when he stabbed a teacher with a pencil.

Hardy said he hopes the boy, if convicted, would not be sent to a juvenile lockup but rather be placed in a private facility that offers therapy, medical treatment and schooling.

12-Year-Old Boy Convicted In Murder Of Neo-Nazi Father was originally published on newsone.com

Jeff Hall

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close