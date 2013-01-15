Hey Michigan, Have You Seen Aiesha Fletcher? She’s Missing.

CLOSE
Aiesha Fletcher of Romulus, Mich., has been missing since Jan. 6 and her family is fearing the worst.

Scroll down for news video

Fox 2 News Detroit reports that Fletcher, the mother of a 1-year-old, left her Romulus apartment last Sunday around 10:15 p.m. No one has heard from her since then. Quannell Hooks, her boyfriend and the father of their child, said she left the house that day to hang out with her friends in the couple’s gray SUV, a 2005 KIA Sorento with the license plate GCF 3371.

Hooks believes she was headed to Detroit to hang with a new female friend–a woman whom she met during a two-day stint in the Wayne County Jail. Neither Fletcher’s grandmother, Gena Benson, nor her boyfriend knows the woman–not even a name. Benson says her granddaughter is very responsible and would never stay gone so long without telling someone.

“She would not keep that car from Quannell because she knows he has to go to work, but beyond that she’s not going to leave her baby.”

Efforts to reach Fletcher via her cell phone have been unsuccessful; her phone is dead. Quannell said that he reported his girlfriend missing on Jan. 7 during a visit at the Romulus Police Department but said officers with whom he spoke told him that she is probably away “blowing away steam.” (During her Fox News interview, the grandmother said that Fletcher’s jail time was linked to a domestic violence dispute between she and Quannell)

Benson said that she called Fletcher’s job to see if she has been to work. She hasn’t. Her grandmother added that Fletcher has not picked up her check. Romulus police told Fox 2 News that they are calling this case suspicious.

If you know anything about Fletcher’s disappearance, you are urged to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.

