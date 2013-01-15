CLOSE
Inauguration 2013
ESPN's Stuart Scott Tweets He Is Battling Cancer For 2nd Time

Shortly before hosting SportsCenter Monday evening, ESPN anchor Stuart Scott (pictured) announced to his 270,517 Twitter followers that he is battling cancer for a second time:

Scott was originally diagnosed with cancer back in 2007, when he underwent an emergency appendectomy. During the operation, doctors found a rare malignancy known as appendiecal cancer, according to the New York Daily News. He underwent chemotherapy to treat the disease. However, Scott again received chemotherapy for cancer in 2011.

His “Livestrong” reference was an apparent homage to the site, founded by disgraced Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong. Scott likely noted Livestrong because of its mission to support cancer survivors (Armstrong himself is a cancer survivor).

An ESPN spokesman says that Scott “plans to continue to work the best he can around his treatments.” His Twitter announcement has been re-tweeted thousands of times by friends and athletes such as Robert Griffin III. And Scott is keeping a positive mindset for the fight to come, also tweeting a message of thanks:

