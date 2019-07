Here we are mid January and we trying to stay with those healthy new years resolutions like getting 10,000 steps in a day. Try this line dance “Pieces” created by Crystal Smith out of Detroit performing the dance is Tina B and the Sacramento Line dancers. It’s smooth it’s like hand dancing or stepping with out a partner.

To learn Pieces and other line dances click here.

