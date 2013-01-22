LORAIN, Ohio – An Ohio man has been accused of bashing his brother over the head with a cremation urn, breaking the urn and creating a cloud of human ashes.

Police say officers responding to a domestic-violence report in Lorain on Friday saw Joel Perez threaten to kill his brother and smash the urn against his head, knocking him unconscious.

Officers say Perez fought them when they tried to arrest him and they zapped him with a stun gun before taking him into custody.

Cleveland’s WEWS-TV said Monday that Perez has been charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and resisting arrest.

Perez is in custody and can’t be reached for comment. There’s no telephone listing for him at the address given by police.

It’s unclear what the brothers were arguing about or whose ashes were in the urn.

Ohio Man Allegedly Bashes Brother Over Head With Cremation Urn was originally published on newsone.com