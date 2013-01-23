Beyoncé Lip-Synched ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ At Inauguration

The New York Post confirmed that Beyoncé didn’t perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” live at President Obama’s inauguration on Monday. According to a rep for the United States Marice Corp. band, she decided at the last minute to use a pre-recorded track.

“All music is pre-recorded for the ceremony because there are so many eventualities and conditions that day,” Kristin DuBois, the band’s rep, told Page Six, “We performed, live, the band. But we received last-minute word that Beyonce was going to use the pre-recorded vocal track. Those were the instructions we were given. We don’t know the reason why.”

(Watch below. Can you can tell Beyonce is lip-synching?)

