CLOSE
National
Home

New Mexico Pastor’s Son Killed Entire Family, Planned To Shoot Up Walmart

Leave a comment
PHOTO CREDIT: NY Daily News

New Mexico teen Nehemiah Griego, 15, confessed to killing his entire family and planning to drive to a local Wal-Mart to open fire on shoppers in hopes that he would be gunned down by police, reports ABC.com.

“Nehemiah said after killing five of his family members he reloaded the weapons so that he could drive to a populated area to murder more people,” a police report from the incident stated.

“Nehemiah stated he wanted to shoot people at random and eventually be killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement,” the report said.

Griego’s rampage began at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when he first killed his mother, then his younger brother, 9; andf finally, his little sisters, 5- and 2-years old. He gunned down his unsuspecting father when he walked into the door from work at around 5:oo a.m.

ABC has more:

The shooting spree began shortly around 1 a.m. on Sunday, when Griego snuck into his parents’ bedroom while his mother, Sara Griego, was asleep. There he raided the closet where the family kept their guns, and immediately used a .22 rifle to kill her, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

Griego’s 9-year-old brother was sleeping with his mother at the time and woke up. When Griego told the boy his mother was dead, the youngster didn’t believe him, according to a police report.

“So Nehemiah picked up his mother’s head to show his brother her bloody face,” the report states. “Nehemiah stated his brother became so upset so he shot his brother in the head.”

He then went into his sisters’ bedroom. “Nehemiah stated when he entered he noticed that his sisters were crying and he shot them in the head,” the police report states. The girls were 5 and 2 years old.

The teenager waited for his father to come from his overnight shift working at a nearby rescue mission. When his father, Greg Griego, walked into the home around 5 a.m., unaware of what had taken place, Griego shot him multiple times with the AR-15 rifle, Sheriff Dan Houston said today.

Greg Griego was a former church pastor at Calvary Church in Albuquerque, and worked as a chaplain at a local jail where he counseled convicts. The family was very involved in the church, according to its website.

The complaint said Griego took a photo of his dead mother and “sent it to his girlfriend.”

Griego then packed up the guns, including two shotguns, as well as ammunition for the rifles, and planned to drive to a Walmart to shoot additional people.

Authorities are contemplating charging Griego’s 12-year-old girlfriend, as well. According to Houston, the teen planned to kill her parents as well, but for unknown reasons, the couple’s plan changed after Griego sent her a picture of his slain mother. They traveled to the church, where Griego told members that his entire family was killed in a car crash. That’s when 911 was called.

Police claim that Griego was “emotional” and “stern” during his confessions and that he voiced “frustration” with his mother.

Read more at ABC.com.

New Mexico Pastor’s Son Killed Entire Family, Planned To Shoot Up Walmart was originally published on newsone.com

Nehemiah Griego

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close