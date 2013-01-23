New Mexico Pastor’s Son Killed Entire Family, Planned To Shoot Up Walmart

PHOTO CREDIT: NY Daily News

New Mexico teen Nehemiah Griego, 15, confessed to killing his entire family and planning to drive to a local Wal-Mart to open fire on shoppers in hopes that he would be gunned down by police, reports ABC.com.

“Nehemiah said after killing five of his family members he reloaded the weapons so that he could drive to a populated area to murder more people,” a police report from the incident stated. “Nehemiah stated he wanted to shoot people at random and eventually be killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement,” the report said.

Griego’s rampage began at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, when he first killed his mother, then his younger brother, 9; andf finally, his little sisters, 5- and 2-years old. He gunned down his unsuspecting father when he walked into the door from work at around 5:oo a.m.

ABC has more:

The shooting spree began shortly around 1 a.m. on Sunday, when Griego snuck into his parents’ bedroom while his mother, Sara Griego, was asleep. There he raided the closet where the family kept their guns, and immediately used a .22 rifle to kill her, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department. Griego’s 9-year-old brother was sleeping with his mother at the time and woke up. When Griego told the boy his mother was dead, the youngster didn’t believe him, according to a police report. “So Nehemiah picked up his mother’s head to show his brother her bloody face,” the report states. “Nehemiah stated his brother became so upset so he shot his brother in the head.” He then went into his sisters’ bedroom. “Nehemiah stated when he entered he noticed that his sisters were crying and he shot them in the head,” the police report states. The girls were 5 and 2 years old. The teenager waited for his father to come from his overnight shift working at a nearby rescue mission. When his father, Greg Griego, walked into the home around 5 a.m., unaware of what had taken place, Griego shot him multiple times with the AR-15 rifle, Sheriff Dan Houston said today. Greg Griego was a former church pastor at Calvary Church in Albuquerque, and worked as a chaplain at a local jail where he counseled convicts. The family was very involved in the church, according to its website. The complaint said Griego took a photo of his dead mother and “sent it to his girlfriend.” Griego then packed up the guns, including two shotguns, as well as ammunition for the rifles, and planned to drive to a Walmart to shoot additional people.

Authorities are contemplating charging Griego’s 12-year-old girlfriend, as well. According to Houston, the teen planned to kill her parents as well, but for unknown reasons, the couple’s plan changed after Griego sent her a picture of his slain mother. They traveled to the church, where Griego told members that his entire family was killed in a car crash. That’s when 911 was called.

Police claim that Griego was “emotional” and “stern” during his confessions and that he voiced “frustration” with his mother.

