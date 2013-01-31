CLOSE
MSNBC’s Karen Finney: GOP Is A Group Of ‘Crazy Crackers’ [VIDEO]

Karen Finney PHOTO CREDIT: BET.com.

In an appearance on MSNBC, Democratic political strategist and frequent contributor, Karen Finney, casually called White conservatives ” crazy crackers” who alienate Latino and minority voters with “hateful” language, reports Mediate.com.

Finney threw out the racial slur when discussing how the GOP  bungled their Latino outreach efforts in 2005:

“We had evangelical Latinos wanting to meet with Howard Dean at the DNC,” said Finney, who served as Democratic National Committee communications director at the time. “That’s a shift, right?”

“We saw in droves the Latino community moving over to the Democratic Party largely because of the tone,” Finney continued. “Even Republicans in the Republican Party who were Latino just disgusted with the tone.”

“Those crazy crackers on the right, if they start with their very hateful language, that is going to kill them in the same way that they learned, at their little retreat, let’s not talking about rape,” Finney concluded.

See the clip below:

Finney quickly took to Twitter to apologize, claiming that she meant the word as an alliteration for “crackpots,” and that in the South — where she’s from — it’s not a racist term.

*crickets*

The vast majority of commenters voiced their anger, saying that it would have been a problem if someone had said the n-word.

There has been no word on whether or not Finney will face any consequences for using the word on air.

MSNBC's Karen Finney: GOP Is A Group Of 'Crazy Crackers' [VIDEO]

