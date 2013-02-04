Top Moments In Black History: King Of Pop Dies Too Soon

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Michael Jackson unexpectedly passes away.

Why: The death of Michael Jackson shocked the globe, and the timing of his death in 2009 was especially hard to fathom considering the self-proclaimed King Of Pop was gearing up for a world tour and comeback. Despite his reclusive state and much-publicized legal struggles, Jackson was still a very much beloved figure. There were reports of new music in the works and Jackson’s rabid fan base was chomping at the bit. Jackson succumbed to cardiac arrest, after complications arose from propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication. The Jackson family graciously held a public funeral, and the emotionally riveting moment is still both beautiful and painful to watch.

Watch Jackson’s Memorial and Funeral here:

