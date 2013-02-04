Shonda Rhimes started making moves toward her passion at an early age. Rhimes, who grew up just outside of Chicago, credits her educator parents for her voracious love of books, which helped to develop her expansive imagination. Eventually, she graduated from Dartmouth College with a BA in English Literature with Creative Writing. She also holds an MFA from the USC School of Cinema-Television, where she was awarded the highly coveted Gary Rosenberg Writing Fellowship.

The creative visionary went on to take the TV and film world by storm. She wrote “Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” and co-wrote “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” among other films. However, in 2004 she created her own production company named Shondaland, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Under Shondaland, Rhimes masterminded hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” The success of each show has lead to Rhimes to becoming the most powerful Black female TV executives in Hollywood. Part of why Rhimes stands out in addition to her deft creations is the nature of her colorblind casting. Viewers who watch a Shondaland production will most likely see themselves represented despite race, gender, age or creed.

#OurMoments: Shonda Rhimes Writes & Casts With Blurred Color Lines was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

