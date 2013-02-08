Police Need Help To Identify Attacker of Fatal Stabbing After Ravens Victory Parade

The facts still remain unclear on the fatal stabbing death of a 15 year old male victim attacked after The Ravens Victory Parade. Although, CityWide surveillance cameras have been successful in recording the crime any further details outlining the incident have not been released.

Baltimore Police are asking for help from anyone able to identify the accused killer of Deontae Smith.

The city has been accused of trying to downplay criminal violence in connection to The Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl XLVII Champions Victory Parade. But we have to call it what it is and not cover up a crime to make the city look better.

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has said that is not the case and called the killing a “tragedy.”

Anyone with information helping to identify the surveillance images, should “contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who call may remain anonymous”.

