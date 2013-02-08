[UPDATE] Ratchet Judge Who Sexed Up Witness Suspended Without Pay

Judge Wad McCree and his alleged mistress Geniene La’Shay Mott

Wayne County Circuit Judge Wade McCree was suspended without pay after it was learned that he was having sex with a woman whose child-support case was pending in his court, Fox 2 News Detroit reports.

McCree was paid $12,000 a month prior to his suspension. McCree’s pay will be held in escrow until disciplinary proceedings against him are completed. He is currently being investigated for having sex with Geniene La’Shay Mott, a woman who took her ex-boyfriend to McCree’s court on felony charges that he was not paying child support.

“I met him as a litigant, a complaining witness in his courtroom, and he stayed around after the case was over and that’s when the second half of the flirting started and we went from there and our relationship picked up,” she said. “It went from being a summer fling and just something to do to falling in love, promises of marriage, me getting pregnant, us buying a house together, name it.”

Here is some background from Fox 2 News on this incredibly unfortunate–and ratchet–story:

Things moved fast, Mott says. McCree told her his marriage was loveless. Mott showed us hundreds of messages the two exchanged over the Detroit’s 3rd Circuit Judge Wade McCree,who made news in January of this year for sending partially nude texts to a married court bailiff, is now accused of impregnating a witness in a case he was trying concerning her boyfriend. months, including one where McCree asked her to keep the relationship under the covers. McCree: My Judicial Tenure Commission has me nervous, as you might expect. I have to be real careful until this matter is put to rest… you are the complaining witness on a case that is before me. Naturally if it got out that we were seeing each other before your B.D.’s (baby daddy) case closed, everybody could be in deep (expletive). Why you want to spend time with a man like me remains a mystery, but if you’ll have me… then as Bill Withers said, “use me up!” SMOOCHES. The text came from McCree’s phone number. He still has that number and when I called, I got his voicemail. There’s a photo that shows McCree and Mott at a Wolverines’ game and a check he wrote from his dead mother’s estate to help her pay for the house and texts between the two plotting the punishment of Mott’s ex. McCree: OK, The math will be based on his failures since being placed on probation, but if U’r right, the threat of jail will loosen his purse strings! Mott: OK, SO LET’S GO WITH WHAT YOU PROPOSED… GO 2 JAIL (150 DAYS), RELEASE UPON PAYMENT OF $1,500. OR, GET A TETHER & BRING BACK W/N 30 DAYS $2500 OR SERVE 9 MONTHS! BONUS: PAY W/N 30 DAYS, REMOVE TETHER. NOW BACK 2 US… WHAT ARE WE DOIN AFTER COURT THURSDAY??? Mott’s ex got tossed in the can, but justice was equal here because Mott’s ex got a jail bed and Mott got the judge’s bed. Here is what she says they did after court. “The day of, we then go to his chambers, as usual… but in chambers all of the time,” she said. Sex, I asked. “Yes. We have sex in his chambers very often.” On his desk, I further questioned. “On his desk, in the chair, the couch, you name it.”

No criminal charges will be brought against Mott. McCree has no comment on his suspension.

The Michigan State Supreme Court censured the judge back in June for sending a shirtless photo of himself to a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employee in April. When talking to a reporter about the incident, he said “There’s no shame in my game.”

Well, Michigan’s highest court certainly thinks so.

Read the Court’s order on McCree’s suspension below:

On order of the Court, the motions for immediate consideration are GRANTED. The petition for interim suspension is considered, and it is GRANTED. The respondent Wayne Circuit Judge Wade H. McCree is suspended without pay, effective immediately, until further order of this Court. The respondent’s salary will be held in escrow pending the final resolution of these disciplinary proceedings. The motion to seal the Supreme Court file is also considered, and it is GRANTED, in order to preserve the confidentiality required by MCR 9.219(A)(2) and MCR 9.221(A). With the exception of this order, the Supreme Court file is suppressed and shall remain confidential until further order of this Court.

