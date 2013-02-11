Teacher Pours Pencil Shavings Down Eighth Grader’s Throat

An unidentified teacher poured pencil shavings in to the mouth of 13-year-old Marquis Jay, and Jay’s mom reportedly isn’t satisfied with the school’s punishment of the teacher, reports CBS News.

As Jay reportedly leaned back in a chair with his head tilted back and mouth open, a teacher emptied a pencil sharpener full of shavings in to Jay’s mouth. Jay told CBS News, “I was sitting in class with my head tilted back and opening my mouth. [The] teacher came over and poured the pencil shavings in my mouth.”

The Arlington, Texas, eighth grader, who attends Boles Jr. High School, immediately spat out the shavings and was taken to the school nurse’s office, where he washed out his mouth. And even though the incident occurred last month, it has left a bad taste in the mouth of Jay’s mother, Deidre Brown, who now says the teacher was allowed to return to school after a suspension.

“I wanted to cry because it was like, how could she do that?” says Brown. “What kind of message is it sending to the kids? She is supposed to be the teacher – the adult.”

The school board claims the incident had been investigated to their satisfaction and that proper disciplinary action was taken when it occurred a month ago. The board suspended the teacher who has now returned to work. Reportedly, the teacher was not assigned to Jay’s class but had just stopped in to “help out.”

Amy Casas, a spokesperson for the board told CBS, “The school has been in constant communication with the student’s mother about this incident and other matters. At no time has the Mom expressed any concerns about the manner in which this situation was handled to the school or the district.”

Brown, however, begs to differ and is not prepared to lay the entire incident to rest: The miffed Mom is now gunning for the teacher’s job, because she thinks the woman shouldn’t be a teacher if she doesn’t know how to handle kids, “I don’t even think she should be teaching if she can’t have the patience to not know that’s not something she is supposed to do.”

Meanwhile, the teacher has since apologized to Jay and told the youth she was not in her right mind, Jay told CBS, “She said sorry for what happened. She wasn’t thinking right.”

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted February 11, 2013

