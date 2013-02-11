CLOSE
Our Moments
Home

Teen Chess Prodigy Smashes Record Books

Leave a comment
This Black History Month, we honor the GAME CHANGERS: Everyday heroes whose actions make life better for the people around them. SEE ALL OUR GAME CHANGERS HERE.

         

Justus Williams

Place of Residence: New York City

Why He’s a Game Changer: At the age of 14, Justus is one of the top-ranked youth chess players in the world. According to the U.S. Chess Federation, Justus, who was 12 at the time, became the youngest African-American National Master ever.  And he led his Bronx middle school team to the national championship. To top it all off, Justus recently traveled to the World Youth Chess Championship in Slovenia, where he competed for the title of the world’s best chest player under 14.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta Teen Advocates For Children In Foster Care

Ever since I was in elementary school, my goal has always been to achieve the title of World Champion. This may appear to be a long shot to most people, but with the support from you, your foundation, my family and friends, I know I can do it,” Justus wrote in a letter to one of his benefactors, the David MacEnulty Chess Foundation.

Despite his success at such an early age, Justus is still a regular kid. He told the Grio that he loves martial arts and wants another dog. And when asked what inspires him, Justus listed God, his mom, coaching younger children, and winning in that order. His mother deserves a lot of credit for keeping him grounded and focused, especially after he was featured in the documentary “Brooklyn Castle.”

Justus has said he wants to be an international banker when he gets older. In the meantime, he’s working on video chess tutorials and is launching a national campaign to expose kids to chess.

“I didn’t think I was going to be good at chess, so just try everything, and try the things you don’t think you’d be good at. If those don’t work out, then try the things that you don’t think you’ll like,” Justus told the Norwood News.

Check out Justus in action against Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen here:

SEE ALSO: Olympic Medalist Is Out To Save Lives

Teen Chess Prodigy Smashes Record Books was originally published on newsone.com

Black history , Justus Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close