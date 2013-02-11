Charlie Wilson Shares Funny Whitney Houston Moment [EXCLUSIVE]

Whitney Houston‘s name brings a smile to the face of anyone who has ever listened to her belt out a tune. Old or young, Whitney evokes a powerful response when she or her work is mentioned. Even on a day that marks the last time we would ever hear her voice in person, people remember Whitney with a toothy grin.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with living legend, Charlie Wilson, who is currently promoting his latest album “Love, Charlie.” Wilson, like Whitney, struggled with drug addiction for some of the 80s and 90s after his group–The Gap Band broke up. He knows first hand the trials and tribulations associated with drugs. Charlie was able to recover from that lifestyle but Whitney wasn’t as fortunate. Whitney may be gone but her legacy lives on through remarkable music and a presence that could never be forgotten!

Charlie laughed as he recalled the time Whitney attended one of his shows with The Gap Band, offended his wife then joined him onstage!

“We, The Gap Band, were playing in Florida. I think Disney World and I noticed Whitney and Bobby standing in the back, there were some street lights sort of and I was like ‘That’s Whitney and Bobby over there.’ My wife pointed out to them. She went to go get Bobby and Whitney but she [Whitney] had never met or seen my wife. So she went over to try to say something and she [Whitney] said something to my wife and it kind of embarrassed her. So my wife turned around and walked off. [Someone] said ‘That’s Charlie Wilson’s wife’ and she said ‘OMG. I’m sorry. Wait. Wait. Wait! I’m so sorry. OK. I’m coming with you.’ She grabbed her hand and they walked back to the stage. Then she just came on the stage with me and sang a little bit and Bobby came after that.”

