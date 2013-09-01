Plastic Surgeon Sculpts ‘Wonder Woman’ Wife [VIDEO]

Plastic surgeon David Matlock, of Dr. 90210 fame, used his skills to turn a patient named Veronica into his dream wife. But his happily ever after has received wide-spread backlash as people question if such frivolous surgery is ethical, reports Huffington Post.

Matlock, the founder of the Los Angeles Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute, said that it was “love at first sight” when he first laid eyes on Veronica and he immediately persuaded her to undergo his “Wonder Woman Makeover,” which includes “liposuction of the chin, arms and thighs,” reports the Post.

In efforts to keep up with his “perfect” wife, Matlock has also undergone surgery, making the couple a real life Black Barbie and Ken.

While Matlocks might call themselves an aesthetically “perfect” couple, not every member of the family is in favor of these artificial enhancements. “I would never really wanna get surgery, cause it’s not really you. I’d want to be myself,” Veronica’s 9-year-old daughter, Isabella, said. But the girl is not the only person to question the couple’s enthusiasm for surgically altering any perceived flaws: Matlock’s encountered his fair share of backlash, sometimes in the legal arena. According to a 2007 Washington Post article, Matlock was sued for malpractice 10 times in just a decade. He has also been disciplined by the Medical Board of California, which tried to revoke his license in 1998 for negligence, fraud and dishonesty, according to the Wall Street Journal. He settled with the board and was given four years of probation. As for the vaginal rejuvenation that won him the love of his life? As a Reuters article discusses, many doctors question the ethics of aesthetic vagina surgeries, like the ones Matlock pioneered. According to a 2007 statement by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the procedure is “not medically indicated.” The committee elaborates that, “Women should be informed about the lack of data supporting the efficacy of these procedures and their potential complications, including infection, altered sensation, dyspareunia, adhesions, and scarring.” The organization confirmed to The Huffington Post that it still maintains this position.

