Kirk Franklin‘s new group The Walls is setting the world on fire!

Hailing from Houston, TX, The Walls Group’s parents, Roger and Alicia, are both musicians and from them they learned the importance of using their gifts to help encourage and inspire others early on. Having been perfecting their skills since they were small, they recently collaborated with well respected producer Levi “Too” King and released their self-titled debut album

Each member of the multi-talented Walls Group contributes their own distinct gifts to create their refreshing and unique sound that has been called “Walls Flavor”. This sound caught the attention of Franklin and he was eager to work with them and help the young artists cultivate their special talents.

Kirk Franklin says: “When I first saw a video of The Walls Group, I knew they were something special. I was truly blown away by their vocal abilities at such young ages. And when I flew down to Houston to meet them, I couldn’t believe how down to earth and humble they were. I truly saw something unique in this group and I’m excited to start this new journey with The Walls.”

Make sure to watch:

The Walls: “Perfect People” [New Music Video] was originally published on elev8.com

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted September 1, 2013

Also On Magic 95.9: