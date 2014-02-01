CLOSE
Black History Month
BY THE NUMBERS: How Long Has P Diddy Been A Bad Boy?

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has made counting money, cars and women a way of life. When you strip his life down “by the numbers” it’s impressive no matter where you put the decimal point.

57 million – The Number of albums sold on Bad Boy records.

19 – Number Of Years Bad Boy Records has been up and running beginning in September of 1994.

7 – Number of aliases he’s gone by. Puff Daddy, Puffy, Puff, P. Diddy, Diddy, Sean Combs & Sean John.

$80 Million – The amount that placed him above Jay Z on the 2013 Richest Rappers in the world list with a net worth of $580 million dollars.

3 – The average number of times Diddy will tell you to “Take that.”

diddybopgif

