Black History Month Facts

Today is the first day of Black History Month so I thought it would be good to give few Black History facts that happened on this day.

1. 1926 – Negro History week begins. What is now know as Black History Month, was fist celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Cater G. Woodson. It became a month long celebration in 1976.

2. 1952 – Rock/Funk Singer Rick James born

3. 1997 – First 24-Hour Black Movie Channel. BET Holdings and Encore Media Corp. Launch BET Movie/Starz the first 24 hour Black Movie channel.

Also On Magic 95.9: