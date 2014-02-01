CLOSE
Black History Month
Black History Month Facts

Today is the first day of Black History Month so I thought it would be good to give few Black History facts that happened on this day.

1.  1926 – Negro History week begins.  What is now know as Black History Month, was fist celebrated on this date as Negro History Week by Cater G. Woodson.  It became a month long celebration in 1976.

2.  1952 –  Rock/Funk Singer Rick James born

3.  1997 – First 24-Hour Black Movie Channel.  BET Holdings and Encore Media Corp. Launch BET Movie/Starz the first 24 hour Black Movie channel.

 

