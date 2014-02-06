National Action Network Kicks Off Black History Month With Beverly Hills Luncheon

Beverly Hills, Calif. – Leaders from throughout southern California joined the Rev. Al Sharpton as the National Action Network (NAN) kicked off Black History Month with its annual awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The sold-out event attracted luminaries from a wide cross section of industries and featured speeches from NAN’s local and national leadership that underscored the group’s modern civil rights agenda. A highlight of the luncheon came with the presentation of special honors to Warner/Chappell North American President, Jonathan Platt; Compton Mayor Aja Brown; LA Sentinel Publisher, Danny Bakewell and Reverend Xavier L. Thompson of the Southern Missionary Baptist Church, for their work that exemplifies the core values of the organization. A key moment in program came from the event’s final honoree, Rudy Falco, president and CEO of Univision, the nation’s leading Spanish language TV network, who pledge his considerable influence in support of one of NAN’s’ key initiatives to foster great collaboration between Blacks and Latinos.

Another well-known face in the room was reality star Omarosa Manigault, who spoke exclusively to NewsOne about the importance of National Action Network.

“They are on the front lines of a lot of important issues that are important to communities of color in this country,” she says. “Issues that would probably otherwise be ignore if it weren’t for NAN’s actions to influence legislation and public policy.”

Another ardent support is nationally known community activist Najee Ali, who also spoke of the essential role that the organization plays in championing important causes. “NAN takes direct action on issues that impact social justice, criminal justice, education and decency for millions of Americans and I am proud to call myself on of its foot soldiers.

The National Action Network as founded in 1991 by noted civil and human rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton. It’s home office in located in New York City and has 43 chapters located throughout the United States. For more information visit: www.nationalactionnetwork.net.

National Action Network Kicks Off Black History Month With Beverly Hills Luncheon was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: