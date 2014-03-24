CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
Howard Hewett Talks Possible Shalamar Reunion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Howard Hewett made history back in the day as a singer in popular  music group, Shalamar. It’s been years since the group last perfomed, but Howard talks to “The D.L. Hughley Show” about a possible Shalamar reunion. Listen to the audio player to hear why he would love to reunite the group. Plus, hear him discuss more in the latest edition of This or That!

Watch Howard Hewett’s new music video for “You Still Live Inside Me” currently available on iTunes.

