06/11/14 – Comedian Chris Paul delivers the funny! Find out what kind of limits Master P have that made him lose custody of his kids, Eric Cantor’s unemployment and the woman who had sex with a dolphin.

‘When It Comes To Taking Care Of Four Kids, Master P Does Have Limits’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Chris Paul Posted June 11, 2014

