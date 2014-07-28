CLOSE
Lifestyled by April Watts
April Watts Does Atlantic City

Hey Bmore!  It’s your favorite girl, April Watts.  Summer’s almost over and it hit me…I haven’t had a vacation.  So I booked a weekend jaunt to my favorite get away that’s not too far away—Atlantic City!  I’ll try to give you a quick recap.  This brown girl likes to tan so I took a walk on the boardwalk and the beach to soak up some sun.  I lounged in the hot tub at the indoor pool at The Water Club at Borgata.  I shopped at Tanger Outlets and snagged some great deals!  A girl’s gotta eat, so I had a marvelous meal at Wolfgang Puck’s American Grille.  Then I went to the George Lopez show and tickled my funny bone.  Actually, GL had me laughing non-stop.  That’s the part of the trip I can tell you about.  The rest is between me and AC.

Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a full out vacation, Atlantic City offers something for everyone.  FYI, the Atlantic City Air Show returns to the skies on Wednesday, August 13th at 11am.  This is AC’s signature summer event and the largest air show of its kind.  Book your getaway now at atlanticcity.com and DO AC!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

