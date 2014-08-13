CLOSE
NewsOne Now Video Podcast: Can Ferguson Be Transformed From A Moment To A Movement

What can be done in Ferguson and around the country to turn this moment of solidarity against police brutality into a movement against the violence in America?

Roland Martin, Attorney Jermaine Wooten, Aakbar Muhammad, Fruit of Islam Community Leader and Friday’s discussion panel offer solutions to this question on “NewsOne Now.”

Ferguson , Mike Brown , newsone now , NewsOne Now Video Podcast , Police brutality , Roland Martin

