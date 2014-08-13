NewsOne Now Video Podcast: #IfTheyGunnedMeDown

In the aftermath of the Mike Brown shooting Twitter users posted photos of themselves to show the disparity of their lives and accomplishments verses public perception. This lead to the question, if they gunned me down what picture would they use to identify me?

Guest host Jeff Johnson and the “NewsOne Now” panel discussed the viral social media campaign surrounding the hashtag # IfTheyGunnedMeDown.

