CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
Home

Is Second Hand Marijuana Smoke Dangerous? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Is there such thing as second hand marijuana smoke? Apparently there is! Listen to the audio player to hear how it can be more dangerous than second hand smoke from cigarettes in this edition of the Jazzy Report!

Get “The D.L. Hughley Show” Delivered To You!

RELATED: True Tales From Florida: Brothers Fight Each Other With Weed Plants! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: News Anchor Quits On Air, Would Rather Help People Buy Weed [VIDEO]

RELATED: President Barack Obama Said Weed Is No More Dangerous To An Individuals’ Health Than Alcohol

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

Is Second Hand Marijuana Smoke Dangerous? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

marijuana , second hand smoke , The Jazzy Report , Weed

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close