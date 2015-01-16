Americans have a reputation for being weird already, but there are specific every day customs that people find extremely weird once they move here and really see how Americans live. Jasmine Sanders gives us 10 of those customs that are pretty normal to us but seem crazy to newcomers! Click on the audio player to hear about all of that and more on “The D.L. Hughley Show!”
Celebrities Who Seem To Have The Worst Attitudes Ever!
Celebrities Who Seem To Have The Worst Attitudes Ever!
1. Mariah Carey1 of 18
2. Chris Brown2 of 18
3. Charlie Sheen3 of 18
4. 50 Cent4 of 18
5. Amanda Bynes5 of 18
6. Kanye West6 of 18
7. Tameka Raymond7 of 18
8. Azealia Banks8 of 18
9. Donald Trump9 of 18
10. Naomi Campbell10 of 18
11. Lolo Jones11 of 18
12. Teairra Mari12 of 18
13. Ray J13 of 18
14. Janet Hubert14 of 18
15. Lil Kim15 of 18
16. K. Michelle16 of 18
17. Keyshia Cole17 of 18
18. Columbus Short18 of 18
Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!
10 Things People Couldn’t Believe About America Until They Moved Here [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com