Will We See A Female President In Our Lifetime?

Opinion piece courtesy of GeorgiasJuice.com

State Of The Union 2015: President Nails Key Issues But GOP Unlikely To Listen

“As we celebrate the achievements of our nation on Martin Luther King Day, we would be remised if we ignored the recent failures of our judicial system. Indeed “The Dream” lives in the White House with Barack and Michelle Obama but it has been deferred on the concrete where Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown took their last breath.

Indeed, we have made major strides as a country, and as a culture, but there are still some very appalling events that continue to hinder our success. The lack of diversity in regards to race and gender; in elite prosperous organizations, positions of power, on major boards, academies, and in the economic gap. The reality is we still fail in defeating the spirit of discrimination that continues to attack the integrity of African Americans and women.

As an individual that is both female and of the African American descent, I can’t help but wonder, will the boxes that I check be the boxes that box me in? Will my race and gender hinder the height of my advancement? And more alarming to me, will it hinder the economical outlook of the inheritance I am able to leave to my children? Despite my grand vision, ample aspirations and vass skill set, will my legacy be limited because of the color of my skin and the fact that I am a woman? What saddens me deeply however isn’t my limitations so much as the implications that this has on my daughters life. If she dares to dream of being the President of America, how do I tell her the truth about societies views on women being too “emotional” to run a nation?”