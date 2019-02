Baltimore Concert Opera introduces a one-woman show written and starring Adrienne Danrich paying homage to the legendary Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price. For more information, see here.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QedPOq2gi7U%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deOTNggaUBY%5D

