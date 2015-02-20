Frank Conaway Sr. Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Frank Conaway Sr. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Morgan State University’s Fine Arts Center located at 2201 Argonne Dr. A wake preceding the funeral will begin at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home located at 5151 Baltimore National Pike.

