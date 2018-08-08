Magical School Stock Up 2018

The new school year is almost here and we need your help in collecting school supplies for the kids of Baltimore who need them most! Look for us at the following locations as we collect your donations of school supplies for the less fortunate in B’more! We need pencils, crayons, notebooks, rulers, glue, and whatever else you can give!

Here’s where we’ll be to collect your donations:

Wednesday, August 8th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Towson

Thursday, August 9th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Owings Mills

Friday, August 10th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Owings Mills

Monday, August 13th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Towson

Tuesday, August 14th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Owings Mills

Wednesday, August 15th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Towson

Thursday, August 16th from 4pm-8pm: Walmart in Owings Mills

Friday, August 17th from 10am-7pm: Walmart in Owings Mills & Towson

Also On Magic 95.9: