CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body

Beyoncé's sexy new flash tattoo line gives you all the body candy without the commitment.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 31, 2015

Source: XPX/Star Max / Getty

Don’t you love Beyonce’s songs so much, you want to wear them on your body? We sure do. And now, with the launch of her flash tattoo line, you can ink your body without the commitment.

Bey posed seductively in CR Fashion Book, flaunting her flash tatts that add a sexy element to any ensemble. At $28 a pop, you too can be flawless, shimmer in metallic and wear the Beyhive without the sting.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Beyonce Wins Summer in a Sexy Floral Dress
Laurieann Gibson Is Not Impressed By Any Entertainer Right Now (Besides Beyonce Of Course)

11 photos Launch gallery

Bey Good: Beyonce's Touching Humanitarian Mission In Haiti

Continue reading Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body

Bey Good: Beyonce's Touching Humanitarian Mission In Haiti

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2807149”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2807149″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2807149″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2807149” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

 

Beyonce Launches Flash Tattoo Line So You Can Wear Her Songs On Your Body was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close