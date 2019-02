PLAY AUDIO

9/16/15- It’s Hump Day! Tom, Sybil and J. are out but they’ve called in the reinforcements to stand in their place! Click the link above to hear Skip Murphy, Jacque Reid and comedian Damon Williams dish on why Shaq has to be feeling kind of funny and if Terrence Howard will lose fans after admitting he used to beat his wives.

Skip Murphy Posted September 16, 2015

