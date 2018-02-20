Win Tickets To See Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp & More By Taking Our Music Survey

Take our music survey (here) from your smartphone, tablet or desktop for your chance to win tickets to see Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp and more in the Ultimate Mother’s Day concert coming to Baltimore!

WIN TICKETS TO THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY CONCERT

Click HERE to take the Magic 95.9 music survey now.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.