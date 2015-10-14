CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Is Gabrielle Union Encouraging Russell Wilson To Propose To Ciara?

#RelationshipGoals

Leave a comment

Ciara can hardly catch a break from fans that don’t want her to be with Russell Wilson for fear she’s causing the Seattle Seahawks to lose. However, Cici does have one supporter, Gabrielle Union.

The Being Mary Jane star was recently on the Kelly & Michael talk show where she gushed about her one-year wedding anniversary to Dwayne Wade. Her husband planned a surprised trip for the pair to Bora Bora!

“He’s very romantic, we legit enjoy each other in a way that probably isn’t healthy for us. We’re like junior high school best friends where you sync your schedules and if one of us is sick we’re like, ‘I don’t wanna go to school today.’” #Adorable

Ciara chimed in saying, “I know the feeling.” Gabrielle then turned her attention to Russell and Cici’s love, “You guys [the audience] have no idea how cute they are. I ran into them backstage after the BET Awards and I said, ‘I am here for all of this’. You guys are the absolute cutest.’

Check out this clip of Michael Strahan and Ciara rapping backstage. We think she would be a great talk show co-host!

Instagram Photo

In other Gabrielle Union news, she’s on the cover of Redbook and recently celebrated it with an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show. She looked Michelle Obama regal in an off the shoulder red dress but don’t let that fool you.

Gabrielle’s swag is on 100! Guess what song she chose to walk out to, 2Pac’s “Hail Mary” #ShesGangsta

Instagram Photo

And the actress showed her comedic side in a hilarious high school announcements sketch. Watch she and Jimmy ‘Whip & Nae Nae” below!

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Ciara, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, & More

Continue reading Is Gabrielle Union Encouraging Russell Wilson To Propose To Ciara?

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Ciara, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, & More

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818886”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818886″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818886″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818886” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Is Gabrielle Union Encouraging Russell Wilson To Propose To Ciara? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ciara , Dwayne Wade , gabrielle union , Kelly And Michael , Russell Wilson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close