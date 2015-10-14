Is Gabrielle Union Encouraging Russell Wilson To Propose To Ciara?

Ciara can hardly catch a break from fans that don’t want her to be with Russell Wilson for fear she’s causing the Seattle Seahawks to lose. However, Cici does have one supporter, Gabrielle Union.

The Being Mary Jane star was recently on the Kelly & Michael talk show where she gushed about her one-year wedding anniversary to Dwayne Wade. Her husband planned a surprised trip for the pair to Bora Bora!

“He’s very romantic, we legit enjoy each other in a way that probably isn’t healthy for us. We’re like junior high school best friends where you sync your schedules and if one of us is sick we’re like, ‘I don’t wanna go to school today.’” #Adorable

Ciara chimed in saying, “I know the feeling.” Gabrielle then turned her attention to Russell and Cici’s love, “You guys [the audience] have no idea how cute they are. I ran into them backstage after the BET Awards and I said, ‘I am here for all of this’. You guys are the absolute cutest.’

Check out this clip of Michael Strahan and Ciara rapping backstage. We think she would be a great talk show co-host!

In other Gabrielle Union news, she’s on the cover of Redbook and recently celebrated it with an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show. She looked Michelle Obama regal in an off the shoulder red dress but don’t let that fool you.

Gabrielle’s swag is on 100! Guess what song she chose to walk out to, 2Pac’s “Hail Mary” #ShesGangsta

And the actress showed her comedic side in a hilarious high school announcements sketch. Watch she and Jimmy ‘Whip & Nae Nae” below!

