Church Of Lucifer Opens In Texas

Devil

Source: Matt Jeacock / Getty Images

The first Texas “Church of Lucifer” opened last week Friday in a small town outside of Houston  Texas. A variety of protesters from both the local community and national  were there to express their displeasure.

The Church of Lucifer was scheduled to hold its first meeting in Spring on October 31, opening its doors the day before. Co-founder Jacob No, who goes by a fictitious name to protect his identity since he says that the group’s beliefs are misunderstood, told reporters that the Church of Lucifer is not Satanic.

However, some Luciferians consider themselves to be theistic and view Satan as a benevolent being and teacher. In No’s case, he said that as the word Lucifer means “morning star,” the group is a “gathering of people of like mind who seek the bearer of light or the light.”

The Church of Lucifer website acknowledges, however, that it is considered “within the scope of the occult,” and that one of its missions is “discovering who you are as your own goddess/god.”

“We worship the Complete Self. We exalt in forbidden knowledge and the paths to power,” it reads. “Without the proverbial serpent in the tree, humanity would not be the incredible creature you see in the mirror.”

What do you think?

Church Of Lucifer Opens In Texas was originally published on elev8.com

Church of Lucifer , Satanists

