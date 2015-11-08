They came for the pancakes, but patrons of an IHOP in Meridian, Miss. got a lot more than they expected when a huge sinkhole opened up in the parking lot and swallowed at least 15 vehicles, reports the NY Daily News.

“We received a call earlier this evening of a sinkhole opening up at the new IHOP restaurant,” Meridian Fire Department chief battalion Wayne Cook told WTOK. “Upon arrival, we found multiple vehicles in the ditch.”

The sink hole was 50 feet wide and nearly 600 feet long, according to authorities.

The cause of the sinkhole is unclear, though some witnesses blame a water line that ruptured nearby. Others blame the rain that has pounded the area in the past weeks.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and an investigation has begun to determine what exactly caused the incident.

Giant Sinkhole Swallows 15 Cars In Miss. IHOP Parking Lot was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: