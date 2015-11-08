CLOSE
National
Home

Giant Sinkhole Swallows 15 Cars In Miss. IHOP Parking Lot

Leave a comment
Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty

They came for the pancakes, but patrons of an IHOP in Meridian, Miss. got a lot more than they expected when a huge sinkhole opened up in the parking lot and swallowed at least 15 vehicles, reports the NY Daily News.

“We received a call earlier this evening of a sinkhole opening up at the new IHOP restaurant,” Meridian Fire Department chief battalion Wayne Cook told WTOK. “Upon arrival, we found multiple vehicles in the ditch.”

The sink hole was 50 feet wide and nearly 600 feet long, according to authorities.

The cause of the sinkhole is unclear, though some witnesses blame a water line that ruptured nearby. Others blame the rain that has pounded the area in the past weeks.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and an investigation has begun to determine what exactly caused the incident.

Giant Sinkhole Swallows 15 Cars In Miss. IHOP Parking Lot was originally published on newsone.com

IHOP sinkhole , Mississippi

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close