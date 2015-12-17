CLOSE
Apple Cream Cheese Bundt Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

Cream Cheese Filling

1 (8oz) package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup Challenge butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

2 Tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cake

1 cup finely chopped pecans

3 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup (packed) brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon allspice

3 eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup oil (canola, olive or vegetable)

3/4 cup applesauce (unsweetened)

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (I used Granny Smith)

Praline Frosting

1/2 cup (packed) brown sugar

1/4 cup Challenge butter

3 Tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup roughly chopped pecans, for garnish

Click here for directions

Apple Cream Cheese Bundt Cake Recipe was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Apple Cream , Apple Cream Cheese Bundt Cake , Bundt Cake , Cheese , I Eat Houston

