Food Waste Is Real– Here’s How One Guy Is Fighting The Issue

When Brett Meyers, a food industry veteran, realized that 20 pounds of food is wasted per month per person, the Gaithersburg, Md. native decided to make some big changes.

First up, using food scraps to combat hunger.

It may sound gross, but what Meyers has been able to accomplish with his food rescue program, Nourish Now, is providing unused and perfectly good food to families while fighting the nation’s food insecurity. For Meyers, quitting his job and turning a side passion into an effective campaign came natural.

“I’ve always wanted to help people in need,” Meyers told Carmax’s The Bright Side. “I feel like it’s our human right to help each other.”

Meyers founded Nourish Now, a nonprofit that rescues, procures, packages, and serves unused food to those in need. In a matter of months, Meyers was able to turn his own personal food recovery service into a wide-reaching organization that collects and stores food with the help of committed food donor partnerships. With the help of volunteers, Meyers runs an operation that serves hundreds of families, and donates food and goods to schools, shelters, and other organizations.

Today, Meyers and his team continue to collect surplus fresh food throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C. to redistribute directly to families and more than 60 other nonprofit organizations that provide food assistance to those in need – an effort that he hopes makes a dent in the amount of food wasted every year.

