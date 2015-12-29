Loved Zola?: “Tina & The Gucci Flip Flop” Is Hilarious Tale Of Being “Trapped In The Closet”

Finally got a cut down here! pic.twitter.com/SdQvje0XrV — X (@XLNB) December 29, 2015

Zola Moon was the first to do it, but is there a new teller of tales that can live up to the infamous Twitter narration that left us confused and out of sorts? We’ll let you be the judge…

A young man by the name of Xavier Burgin (X) picked up where Zola left off and told us the tale of Tina & the Gucci Flip Flop. According to X, he asked his single, independent, fine, childless friend why she’s still single and her response was:

“It’s ’cause I’ve been trapped in the closet. Every girl has a trapped in the closet moment.” Tina’s response left X thirsting for more. Was she currently trapped in the closet- having feelings toward the same-sex- but not ready to acknowledge them? Nope, that wasn’t it at all.

To make a long story short, Tina was literally trapped in the closet. You can read the full play-by-play here, but if you ask us, this ain’t got nothing on the legend of Zola.

