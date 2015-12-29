CLOSE
Loved Zola?: “Tina & The Gucci Flip Flop” Is Hilarious Tale Of Being “Trapped In The Closet”

This ain't got nothing on the legend of Zola.

Zola Moon was the first to do it, but is there a new teller of tales that can live up to the infamous Twitter narration that left us confused and out of sorts? We’ll let you be the judge…

A young man by the name of Xavier Burgin (X) picked up where Zola left off and told us the tale of Tina & the Gucci Flip Flop. According to X, he asked his single, independent, fine, childless friend why she’s still single and her response was:

“It’s ’cause I’ve been trapped in the closet. Every girl has a trapped in the closet moment.” Tina’s response left X thirsting for more. Was she currently trapped in the closet- having feelings toward the same-sex- but not ready to acknowledge them? Nope, that wasn’t it at all.

To make a long story short, Tina was literally trapped in the closet. You can read the full play-by-play here, but if you ask us, this ain’t got nothing on the legend of Zola.

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Loved Zola?: “Tina & The Gucci Flip Flop” Is Hilarious Tale Of Being “Trapped In The Closet” was originally published on globalgrind.com

